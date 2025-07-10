Mediapro claims founder ‘misappropriation’

Mediapro, the Spanish audiovisual production and TV rights management company chaired by Tatxo Benet, has filed a lawsuit against its co-founder and former managing partner Jaume Roures, accusing him of misappropriation for refusing to transfer ownership of one of the group’s subsidiaries, Versatil Cinema.

The lawsuit is a definitive break between Benet and Roures – friends and business partners since Mediapro was founded 31 years ago. The rift deepened after Roures stepped down from his role in October 2023 following disagreements with the company’s main shareholder, Southwind Media.

At the heart of the legal dispute is a claim Mediapro has maintained since Roures’ departure: that he must return control of Versatil Cinema, a subsidiary he established in 2006 to produce films. Although corporate boundaries have shifted over the years, more than a hundred companies have been part of Mediapro’s structure, and Versatil Cinema was long considered one of them.

Roures, through his firm Melancolic Films, held both administrative and shareholder roles in Versatil. Between 2013 and 2016, Daniel Écija – founder of Globomedia and a Mediapro partner in ventures such as La Sexta – also served as administrator.

When Roures exited the group, he sold his remaining 5 per cent stake in Mediapro to Orient Hontai, formally ending his ties with the company. However, he did not sell or transfer ownership of Versatil Cinema, a move Mediapro argues constitutes misappropriation.