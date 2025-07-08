ITV, Extreme H sign broadcast deal

Hydrogen racing series, Extreme H, has confirmed a multi-year broadcast agreement with ITV.. This partnership ensures motorsport fans in the UK can experience the championship free-to-air and live across ITV4 and ITVX.

Building on a successful relationship established during Extreme E, this new agreement signals ITV’s commitment to supporting Extreme H’s vision as it transitions into the next chapter of zero-emission motorsport innovation.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: “ITV and Extreme H have a longstanding relationship and we are pleased to continue our partnership building on the success of Extreme E. Extreme H represents the next frontier in racing innovation and we are sure our ITV audience will enjoy all of the action free-to-air on ITV4 and ITVX.”

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme H, commented: “It is fantastic news to be extending our broadcast partnership with ITV as we introduce Extreme H to the world. This collaboration ensures that our innovative hydrogen-powered championship, featuring a gender-equal racing format, will continue to reach UK audiences on one of the most prominent platforms. ITV has been a long-term and passionate supporter of our mission, and this partnership not only highlights the excitement of our racing series but also amplifies critical messages around sustainable innovation and equal gender sports. I’d like to thank Niall Sloane and the ITV team for their continued commitment, and we look forward to working together to inspire change.”

Catie Munnings, British rally driver, echoed this added: “This partnership extension is incredible news. The series has made tremendous strides in showcasing the possibilities of sustainable motorsport, and having ITV on board ensures these achievements, and the critical issues we’re racing for, reach a wide audience. I’m excited to continue raising awareness about sustainability and gender equality through this unique championship.”

Extreme H is set to debut later this year.