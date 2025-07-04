Amazon shuttering Freevee in August

Amazon has confirmed that Freevee, its stand-alone free streaming TV service, will shutter in August, with its content being absorbed into Prime Video.

An in-app notice informed users: “Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV. The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025. Continue watching your favorite Free Originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed. Download Prime Video to get started and sign-in with your Amazon account.”

Freevee launched in 2019 with flagship titles including reality court-room series Judy Justice, the revival of Australian soap opera Neighbours (which has now been cancelled again), and crime drama Bosch: Legacy.



Prime Video introducing commercials early in 2024, essentially making its service no different to Freevee, so combining the two always seemed inevitable as a way for Amazon to simplify its offering.