Hewlett Packard closes Juniper Networks acquisition

“Today begins a new era for HPE – we are now at the epicenter of the transformation of IT, where AI and networking are converging,” commented Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE. “In addition to positioning HPE to offer our customers a modern network architecture alternative and an even more differentiated and complete portfolio across hybrid cloud, AI, and networking, this combination accelerates our profitable growth strategy as we deepen our customer relevance and expand our total addressable market into attractive adjacent areas. We look forward to welcoming the Juniper team to HPE.”

“HPE and Juniper have a unique opportunity to disrupt the networking industry at the most important and relevant time,” added Rami Rahim, former CEO of Juniper Networks, who will now lead the combined HPE Networking business. “Together, we’ll be able to provide customers and partners with a secure network that is purpose-built with AI and for AI.”

The acquisition was originally announced in January 2024, and was approved by Juniper shareholders in April 2024. With the completion of the transaction, shares of Juniper’s common stock, which traded on the NYSE under the symbol ‘JNPR’, will cease trading effective immediately and will no longer be listed on the NYSE.