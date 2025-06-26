WBD readies multi-lingual Wimbledon coverage
June 26, 2025
Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platform set to showcase the Wimbledon tennis tournament which commences on June 30th. Max and HBO Max will be the ticket to every match taking place at Wimbledon for viewers streaming the action in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.
Eurosport will also provide premium television coverage and local commentary in these territories with additional free-to-air coverage offered on WBD’s channels in the Nordics. This includes REX, which will show the Singles finals live in Norway; Kanal 9 will show at least four selected matches and Kanal 5 will show the Singles finals in Sweden; while TV5 in Finland will offer at least seven matches including the Singles finals for free viewing.
In the UK and Ireland, the tournament airs live on the BBC, but TNT Sports takes over from Eurosport to show a daily highlights programme airing at 22:00 BST on TNT Sports 3 each evening with streaming on discovery+. TNT Sports will also cover both the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles finals live including a 30-minute intro show on July 12th and 13th respectively on TNT Sports 4, with the matches expected to begin from 16:00 BST in a later broadcast slot this year.
Eurosport and TNT Sports’ digital and social platforms will also offer the best daily highlights, news and exclusive content throughout the two-week tournament, expanding the storytelling beyond the pristine grass courts at SW19.
Reporting from the around the grounds at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Rachel Stringer will get to the heart of every story while connecting fans with the players on show throughout the two-week tournament for Eurosport’s coverage. Former British number one Laura Robson will also bring her expert insights to coverage for the Singles finals.
Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “So far this season, we have witnessed some of the highest standards of tennis in living memory, underscored by two epic Roland-Garros Singles finals featuring the world’s best players. We can’t wait to turn our attention to the grass court season by telling the stories of world’s oldest tennis tournament and its current crop of elite players for millions of fans through our exhaustive and locally relevant coverage of every match in our available markets. There is nothing more synonymous with the British summer than Wimbledon so we’re also delighted to continue in our role of delivering domestic viewers a premium highlights package each day as well as bringing a very unique approach to live coverage from the Singles finals to TNT Sports for the first time.”
Last year, WBD extended its exclusive rights to show Wimbledon in 11 markets plus its ongoing highlights coverage in the UK and Ireland until at least 2027, taking its coverage of the world’s oldest tennis tournament beyond a decade after it first produced live multi-market coverage for fans in 2016.