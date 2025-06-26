WBD readies multi-lingual Wimbledon coverage

Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD) channels and platform set to showcase the Wimbledon tennis tournament which commences on June 30th. Max and HBO Max will be the ticket to every match taking place at Wimbledon for viewers streaming the action in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden.

Eurosport will also provide premium television coverage and local commentary in these territories with additional free-to-air coverage offered on WBD’s channels in the Nordics. This includes REX, which will show the Singles finals live in Norway; Kanal 9 will show at least four selected matches and Kanal 5 will show the Singles finals in Sweden; while TV5 in Finland will offer at least seven matches including the Singles finals for free viewing.

In the UK and Ireland, the tournament airs live on the BBC, but TNT Sports takes over from Eurosport to show a daily highlights programme airing at 22:00 BST on TNT Sports 3 each evening with streaming on discovery+. TNT Sports will also cover both the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles finals live including a 30-minute intro show on July 12th and 13th respectively on TNT Sports 4, with the matches expected to begin from 16:00 BST in a later broadcast slot this year.

Eurosport and TNT Sports’ digital and social platforms will also offer the best daily highlights, news and exclusive content throughout the two-week tournament, expanding the storytelling beyond the pristine grass courts at SW19.

Reporting from the around the grounds at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Rachel Stringer will get to the heart of every story while connecting fans with the players on show throughout the two-week tournament for Eurosport’s coverage. Former British number one Laura Robson will also bring her expert insights to coverage for the Singles finals.