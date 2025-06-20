Sky Italia extends Wimbledon rights

Sky Italia has extended its exclusive rights to broadcast Wimbledon in Italy for a further 4 years. The tennis tournament, the oldest of the Grand Slam tennis events, will remain on Sky and streaming on NOW until at least 2030.

“Wimbledon is not just a tennis tournament […] it is a world sports legend.,” commented Marzio Perrelli, Executive Vice President Sport at Sky Italia. “For this reason, we are proud to announce an agreement that will allow us to bring our subscribers the next six editions of thiss unique event, with the quality of Sky’s story, passion and technology.”

Paul Davies, All England Club’s Associate Director Broadcast, Production & Media Rights, added: “Tenns in Italy has never reached such high levels and, thanks to Sky’s commitment to this sport and its comprehensive and innovative coverage, we are delighted to extend our partnership through the end of the decade.”

The Wimbledon 2025 tournament begins in June 30th.