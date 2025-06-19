UYoung acquires raft of English content for Ukids app

UYoung, the Chinese children’s and family entertainment and media company, has acquired a raft of English language programmes from global broadcasters and production companies for its popular Ukids app, the preschool animation platform.

Acquisitions include the Alphablocks Limited shows – Alphablocks (83 x 5’), Numberblocks (150 x 5’) and Colourblocks (45 x 5’) – produced by the Emmy and BAFTA winning Blue Zoo production studio; Pip and Posy (104 x 7’), Pip and Posy Let’s Learn (26×5’), The Smeds and the Smoos (1 x 27’), Tabby McTat (1 x 24’), Tiddler (1 x 24’) and more from Magic Light Pictures; Horrible Science (15 x 25’) from the BBC; Mister Maker Goes Around the World (26 x 19’), Maddie’s Do You Know? S4 (25 x 15’) and Once Upon A Time… Objects (78 x 7’) from Banijay Kids & Family; Silly Sundays (78 x 7’) from Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon and distributed by Superrights ; Pocoyo (S1-5, 260 x 7’) from media company Animaj; and Xploration DIY SCI S1 (13 x 30’) and Xploration Nature Knows Best S1 (13 x 30’) from independent entertainment company Boat Rocker.

Clara Yang, Vice President International Business UYoung, commented: “We are delighted to have acquired this incredibly strong raft of award-winning international shows to add to the high-quality content offering on our Ukids app. We know parents want programmes such as this for their kids, which educate as they entertain. Most of our users come to us for our curated selection of English content making it the primary destination for kids to have a truly immersive environment for English enlightenment. These new titles will strengthen the Ukids app as China’s leading preschool animation platform, and cement UYoung’s position as the nation’s leading Kids and Family entertainment company.”

Launched in 2019, UYoung’s Ukids SVoD app now serves over 300,000 daily active users. Available on iOS, Android, iPad, smart TV and other devices – it provides educational and entertaining content and products for Chinese families aged 0-9, using creative ways to empower children to grow in all directions. Ukids is the only children’s app partnered with the British Council to offer systematically graded English content, providing clear guidance on language difficulty levels. The app includes both English and Mandarin audio options, along with multiple subtitle choices. Now in its sixth year, the app includes favourite preschool series such as Bluey, Sarah & Duck, Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, Thomas and Friends, Hey Duggee and Shaun the Sheep, and also offers ‘older’ content for audiences who are growing up with Ukids, such as live action, documentaries, and science and arts programmes such as the recent acquisitions from the BBC, Banijay and Boat Rocker.