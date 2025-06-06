FUEL TV launches new action sports channels

FUEL TV, the action sports broadcaster, is launching four new vertical streaming channels based on iconic magazine brands: SURFERTV, POWDERTV, SKATEboardingTV, and BIKEMAGTV.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with [FUEL TV CEO Fernando Figueiredo] and his team at FUEL TV to bring our iconic action sports brands to television audiences around the world,” said Paul Edmondson, The Arena Group CEO, which owns the original magazine titles the iconic brands. “These publications were built on authentic storytelling, and this partnership allows us to reimagine that legacy for a new generation of fans.”

These new 24/7 streaming channels are directly inspired by the legendary print magazines that defined the voice of action sports media—SURFER, POWDER, Transworld SKATEboarding, and BIKEMAG. Each title helped build a global culture around its sport, shaping how athletes, fans and the wider world viewed surfing, snowboarding, skiing, skateboarding, mountain biking and BMX.

SURFERTV immerses viewers in ocean adventures and surf culture;

POWDERTV delivers snow-covered backcountry and freestyle progression;

SKATEboardingTV showcases raw street talent and the evolution of skate culture; and

BIKEMAGTV covers the full spectrum of MTB and BMX innovation and style.

“These new verticals give each sport the dedicated space it deserves,” added Figueiredo. “We’re building channels, using such established and powerful brands, that speak directly to the global surf, skate, snow, and bike communities—honouring the roots of each culture while creating a home for their future.”

While these new channels focus on dedicated surf, snow, skate and bike content, live event coverage will remain a cornerstone of the main FUEL TV channel.