Bosnia and Herzegovina to roll out DTT in July

The Minister of Communications and Transport of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Edin Forto, has announced that a DVB-T2 digital TV signal will be launched in Sarajevo, Mostar, and Banja Luka by July 1st.

This marks a significant step for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is currently the only European country without a terrestrial digital TV and radio signal.

Following the initial launch, the digital signal will be extended to other urban areas, including Tuzla and Zenica, with the entire project expected to be completed by December after a six-month extension.

Forto explained that the project faced delays due to US sanctions on one of the companies in the original consortium. This issue has since been resolved by removing the sanctioned company, allowing work to proceed.

The DTT rollout project is being implemented by Croatian transmission services provider Odašiljači i veze (OiV) and involves the participation of public broadcasters BHRT, FTV and RTRS.

The President of the Board of Directors of OiV, Mate Botica, confirmed that the work is proceeding according to plan and added that they will fulfill all obligations within the new deadlines and put the signal into operation at all announced locations.

The project aims to provide citizens with free, high-quality TV broadcasts, a more stable signal, and alignment with European DTT standards.