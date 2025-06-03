South Korea grants licence for Eutelsat OneWeb LEO services

Intellian Technologies, a specialist in satellite connectivity solutions headquartered in South Korea, and satellite operator Eutelsat have announced that the South Korean government has officially granted a regulatory licence for the deployment of Eutelsat OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services in Korea.

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) approved a cross-border supply agreement for satellite internet services, marking a regulatory precedent in Korea. This licence enables the commercial rollout of OneWeb’s LEO connectivity across the country’s maritime, military & government and enterprise markets.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President, APAC, at Eutelsat OneWeb, commented: “Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO service will connect Korean businesses and government with reliable, high-speed connectivity. From secure defense networks, maritime operations to blue light services and cellular backhaul, our SLAs and committed information rates are tailored for the most mission-critical use cases. We’re proud to partner with Intellian Technologies — one of our closest technology partners — to deliver Korean-made user terminals for the Korean market, reinforcing our global commitment to local enablement.”

Headquartered in Pyeongtaek with global operations across 11 countries and four R&D centers, Intellian supports the satellite ecosystem with advanced terminal solutions, integrated platform capabilities, and worldwide field service infrastructure. Intellian is the largest supplier of OneWeb user terminals globally, offering a range of flat panel and parabolic solutions tailored for land mobility, maritime and fixed installations.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies, added: “Korea’s regulatory approval for LEO services is a major inflection point for the region. It reflects the government’s forward-looking commitment to next-gen connectivity and positions Korea to lead in LEO-based innovation. Intellian is proud to play a key role in enabling this vision through close collaboration with OneWeb. The performance of our terminals — already deployed globally — proves that LEO is no longer experimental. It’s fully operational, scalable, and commercially impactful. With this launch, Korean customers now have access to high-speed satellite broadband that was previously unavailable or unviable, especially in sectors where fiber or terrestrial networks fall short.”