Airties launches Airties Multi platform

Airties, a provider of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs’ subscribers, has announced the launch of Airties Multi, a purpose-built platform designed to provide reliable, optimised and converged managed Wi-Fi connectivity across multifamily dwelling units (MDUs).

Airties Multi was created to meet the increasing demand by ISPs to provide enhanced end-to-end connectivity and services for the MDU market. The hardware-agnostic software solution allows ISPs to centrally manage both in-unit and common area connectivity.

“Airties Multi was designed to help ISPs enhance their core connectivity business, attract new customers, and improve customer satisfaction through a premium broadband experience that was purpose-built for MDUs,” commented Metin Taskin, founder and CEO of Airties. “It provides a hardware agnostic software platform enabling ISPs to combine residential Wi-Fi gateways and extenders with enterprise grade access points in common areas to deliver a converged connectivity experience. It also enables ISPs to use existing residential hardware as part of their MDU deployments creating a highly scalable and cost-effective solution powered by our AI-driven performance optimisation software. Airties Multi gives ISPs customised dashboards for themselves, for tenants and for property managers, and will help unlock new monetisation opportunities in the rapidly growing MDU market.”

By providing enhanced features such as Wi-Fi optimisation, device management, seamless onboarding and roaming across multifamily dwelling units, Airties says Airties Multi can help ISPs deliver superior service, increase customer satisfaction, reduce churn, and improve their bottom line.