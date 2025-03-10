Sky News signs multi-year deal with IRN

Sky News has agreed a deal with IRN (Independent Radio News) to continue providing national and international news, sport, business and showbusiness content to commercial radio stations across the UK.

Effective immediately, the renewal features an expanded agreement allowing IRN radio stations – including LBC, Absolute Radio, talkSPORT, Smooth Radio, Heart, Magic and Times Radio – to use Sky News video content on their digital platforms. Video content includes access to Sky News’ breaking & live television news channel for social clips, as well as the use of judges’ sentencing remarks from the ‘cameras in courts’ feed which Sky News campaigned for.

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman of Sky News Group, said: “We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with IRN, and expand our service to commercial radio stations across the UK with video access. Sky News’ reputation for breaking news, and video-first journalism provides our partners with an unparalleled service of accurate and fast reporting that gives audiences the full story, first.”

Tim Molloy, Managing Director of IRN, said: “IRN is very happy to continue our successful partnership with Sky News. In an uncertain world commercial radio news teams rely on IRN for coverage of the biggest stories at home and abroad, which will now include video for the first time. Sky News’ radio team of journalists remain ideally positioned to produce the IRN service, sitting within a world class multi-award winning 24/7 newsroom, with access to a network of the best correspondents globally.”

Commercial radio remains highly popular, with the latest RAJAR figures showing a weekly listenership of 39.9 million per week (Q4 2024). The radio service provided by Sky News for IRN is 24 hours a day, producing scripts, audio clips, and live and recorded bulletins, along with match reporting rights for the Premier League and Wimbledon tennis coverage.

The IRN agreement is part of a broader audio portfolio that includes Sky News’ podcasts and smart speaker offerings. Sky News continues to invest in its newsgathering and audio services, with a dedicated podcast team and growing visualised episodes.

Sky News’ latest podcast, Trump 100, achieved over two million listens before reaching the halfway mark of its release, demonstrating strong week-on-week growth and significant engagement with the complementary video content. Trump 100 builds on Sky News’ podcast successes in 2024, which saw the launch of four new podcasts in 12 months, with Electoral Dysfunction, Unreliable Witness, and Patient 11 each topping the podcast charts. Total downloads in 2024 grew 12 per cent year-on-year, with total listens from third party platforms (Spotify and Apple) were up 35 per cent year-on-year.