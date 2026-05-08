Hisense unveils 136” MicroLED TV in UK

Hisense has launched its retail partnership with Harrods by unveiling its 136” MicroLED TV for the first time in the UK alongside its 116” RGB MiniLED TV. The Hisense 136MX will be showcased in a dedicated space inside the iconic London department store.

Previously only found in concept and professional screens, Hisense says the 136” MicroLED Infinity Vision “display provides exceptional colour, contrast and detail”. Users can enjoy the visuals from any angle with Ultra Viewing Angle technology paired with MicroLED Anti-Glare, which eliminates halos and reflections, making every seat feel like the best in the house.

Harrods and Hisense have partnered to demonstrate what is on offer for consumers seeking an ultra-premium, at-home viewing experience. The two models were unveiled in Harrods’ newly refurbished retail space on the fifth floor, giving customers the chance to see the scale and impressive technology first-hand.

The Hisense 116UX RGB launched in late 2025 and Hisense declares it “the world’s largest 116” RGB MiniLED TV”. The display showcases the latest in RGB MiniLED local dimming technology, delivering precise colour reproduction up to 95 per cent of the BT.2020 colour gamut. In addition, the panel delivers up to 8,000 nits at peak brightness ensuring clarity and detail is maintained in all viewing conditions.

“Partnering with Harrods to help us showcase the incredible 136” MicroLED Infinity Vision was an easy decision.” comments Rob Andrews, Head of Strategy & GTM at Hisense UK, “Harrods’ attention to detail and focus on excellence and innovation pairs perfectly with Hisense’s ability to blend luxury and cutting-edge technology and performance. This partnership showcases Hisense’s continued growth and development as a brand and this new retail space brings our values to life, delivering an impressive customer experience, showcasing innovative, premium Hisense technology, including our Laser TVs, in one of the world’s most iconic department stores.”