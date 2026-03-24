Baron joins AMC Networks as SVP of Direct Response Ad Sales

AMC Networks has announced that industry veteran Jason Baron has joined the company as its senior vice president of direct response ad sales, reporting to Marc Krok, executive vice president of revenue management.

In this role, Baron will lead the development and execution of revenue‑driving sales strategies across AMC Networks’ linear, digital, CTV, and streaming platforms. He will oversee the direct response sales organisation, drive new and existing business opportunities, lead the sales team, and collaborate cross‑functionally to deliver campaigns.

“Jason brings a rare combination of deep performance marketing expertise and a real understanding of how to build and motivate teams,” commented Krok. “We are excited to have him here driving our direct response business and connecting our advertising partners with highly engaged viewers and fandoms across our platforms.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining AMC Networks and to work with this high performing team to deliver results for our partners,” added Baron. “There’s tremendous opportunity across all of our content and brands, and I’m looking forward to helping unlock these opportunities for our direct response customers.”

Baron joins AMC Networks with more than two decades of experience in advertising sales, performance marketing, and programmatic media. He spent over 25 years at Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros Discovery, most recently serving as senior vice president of direct marketing media and podcasting advertising sales. Baron began his career in media buying and planning before moving into advertising sales at CNN, where he advanced into leadership roles across Turner Broadcasting.