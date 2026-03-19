ProSiebenSat.1 sells esome and Kairion to Pivotum Capital

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has announced that it is selling the connected TV advertising company esome and the retail media specialist Kairion to Pivotum Capital, an investment firm specialised in technology and digital companies and based in Graefelfing.

ProSiebenSat.1 said the transaction underlines its strategic focus on its core entertainment business and the monetisation of its entertainment content. The transactions are expected to be closed in April.

Markus Messerer, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of ProSiebenSat.1’s advertising house Seven.One Media, commented: “With the sale of esome and Kairion, we are sharpening our profile of our advertising offerings. Building on our high-quality TV and video content, we are focusing on our strong cross-platform advertising. In recent years, esome and Kairion have provided significant impetus in the market in the areas of Connected TV and retail media. With Pivotum Capital, a proven specialist in digital business models, both companies will take the next steps in their development.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.