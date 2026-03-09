Freeview has announced the launch of wedotv BIG stories on Channel 275, further expanding content offering to UK audiences. In addition, wedotv movies is now available on Channel 98 as a fully integrated DTT channel, combining traditional broadcast reach with advanced digital monetisation capabilities, including FAST architecture, Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), and a Consent Management Platform (CMP).

Both channels are powered by technology from Synapse and facilitated by Global Distribution Services, a content aggregator and distributor on the UK DTT platform.

wedotv BIG stories offers viewers a slate of factual and documentary programming, while wedotv movies offers a curated selection of popular films.

Global Distribution Services currently operates 140 TV channels on Freeview. Through its partnership with Synapse, Global Distribution Services continues to enable broadcasters and content owners to launch and monetise channels across the UK’s leading free-to-air ecosystem.

Tanya Kronfli, CEO of Global Distribution Services, commented: “We are proud to support wedotv in expanding its footprint on Freeview. By leveraging Synapse’s technology stack — including FAST, SSAI, and CMP — we are enabling a seamless blend of linear broadcast and IP innovation. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready channel solutions while maximising reach and monetisation opportunities on the UK’s leading free-to-air platform.”

Philipp Rotermund, CEO of wedotv, added: “The launch of wedotv BIG stories on Freeview marks another important milestone in our UK expansion. We are delighted to strengthen our presence on the platform and to bring engaging, high-quality storytelling to a wider audience. With wedotv movies now available as a DTT channel powered by advanced ad-tech capabilities, we are combining the scale of broadcast with the precision and flexibility of digital.”