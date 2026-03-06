SES adds new MEO capacity

SES has added new Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite capacity to its network, with the latest pair of O3b mPOWER satellites (launched in July 2025) now delivering commercial service and expanding high-throughput, low-latency connectivity across global markets.

To date, SES has launched 10 out of 13 O3b mPOWER satellites. The remaining three satellites in SES’s MEO system are scheduled for launch in the second half of 2026.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, commented: “With these two O3b mPOWER satellites now delivering service, we’re expanding our MEO capacity and putting more high-throughput, low-latency connectivity into the hands of customers around the world. This added capacity strengthens what we can deliver today and it’s a clear signal of what’s coming next. With 10 of 13 satellites launched and three more scheduled later this year, we’re on track to fully deploy O3b mPOWER and bring a further significant increase in capacity by 2027. That growth will help us bring resilient, mission-critical connectivity to more communities, industries and governments—where it matters most.”