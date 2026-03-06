Aferian fails; 24i sold to Sapphire Technology

Aferian plc was suspended from the London AIM index as it announced that it intended to appoint administrators to the parent company while pursuing a sale of its operating subsidiaries, 24i and Amino.

The UK-based company said it had filed a notice of intention to appoint David Hudson and Philip Armstrong of FRP Advisory Trading as joint administrators of Aferian. Its board said the move was taken to protect the interests of the company’s creditors.

The intended administration related only to the parent company and not to its trading subsidiaries, which would continue operating under the control of their existing directors. The administrators have now sold 24i to Sapphire Technology (see below), whilst they are still seeking a buyer for Amino.

Aferian said its senior lenders had indicated support for the transaction, which was expected to be completed in the near term and would be implemented through a pre-packaged sale following the company’s entry into administration.

However, Aferian said the expected proceeds would be significantly below the €15.1 million outstanding under the group’s secured banking facilities, meaning shareholders were unlikely to receive any return. In light of the company’s financial position and the potential insolvency process, trading in Aferian’s ordinary shares on AIM was suspended on March 6th. The company said it had ended the formal sale process launched in September under the UK Takeover Code, after receiving no firm offers for the company itself.

As aforementioned, 24i has been acquired by Sapphire Technology Group Limited.

Sebastian Braun, CEO of 24i, commented: “This marks a decisive new chapter for 24i. Our strategy is clear, our platform is proven, and our customer and partner relationships are strong. Backed by stable private ownership, we are doubling down on execution around our 24i Video Cloud to deliver measurable, sustainable revenue growth for our customers. We are building for the long term, with the stability, focus, and operational discipline our customers and partners are accustomed to.”

24i will continue operating under its existing brand and leadership structure, with no changes to customer engagement or service delivery.

Investment will continue across monetisation, data and personalisation capabilities, enabling customers to unlock new revenue streams, optimise audience engagement and drive sustainable growth.

Financial terms were not disclosed.