Crompton joins Fremantle as Global Head of Entertainment

Fremantle has announced the appointment of Ben Crompton as its new Global Head of Entertainment. He will take up the senior leadership role later this March and will report directly to Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle’s Global CEO.

Crompton joins Fremantle with experience in originating, developing and delivering global formats. He most recently served as NBCUniversal Vice President, International Unscripted, where he led the development of formats, IP and third-party projects, working with international producers and talent.

Prior to this Crompton launched and led Lime Pictures US operation. As Executive Vice President US, he delivered shows including Dance Monsters [Netflix], True Love or True Lies [MTV], Dating No Filter [E!] and Who Do You Believe? [ABC]. He has held senior creative and strategic roles at Warner Bros [Australia], Eyeworks [UK] and ITV Studios.

He will succeed Andrew Llinares, who is stepping down from his role.

Mullin commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben to Fremantle. He is a business-minded leader with a deep understanding of the industry, not only from a development and production perspective, but also from a commercial and strategic viewpoint. I look forward to working closely with Ben and our hugely talented team at this extremely exciting time for our business – as we build on our successes and continuing to push the creative boundaries together.”

Crompton added: “It is a great honour for me to be joining Fremantle and to work with Jennifer and such a brilliant team. I have long admired Fremantle – a company known for creativity, innovation, and groundbreaking formats. I can’t wait to get started and collaborate with the exceptional talent across the Fremantle business.”