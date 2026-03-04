Accenture to acquire Ookla

“Modern networks have evolved from simple infrastructure into business-critical platforms,” commented Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Without the ability to measure performance, organizations cannot optimize experience, revenue, or security. By acquiring Ookla, we will help our clients across business and government scale AI safely and build the trusted data foundations they need to deliver the reliable, seamless connectivity that creates value.”

Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of brands in connectivity. Founded in 2006 and a division of Ziff Davis,, Ookla’s team of approximately 430 experts specialises in software engineering, radio frequency engineering and data science. Ookla’s data platform is anchored by more than 250 million consumer-initiated tests per month, complemented by controlled drive, walk, and embedded testing options. Together, these elements deliver combination of quality of service (QoS), radio frequency (RF) signal data and quality of experience (QoE) insights.

“With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation,” added Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture. “Speedtest and RootMetrics define the experience; Downdetector identifies incidents faster; and Ekahau drives digital workplace transformation through superior Wi-Fi. In an era of omni-channel and agentic access, low-latency, zero-friction connectivity is a competitive necessity, and these tools give enterprises the power to build the high-performance environments they need.”

“Joining Accenture will allow us to scale our premiere network data business across the world’s largest enterprises and accelerate our goal of creating better connected experiences,” said Stephen Bye, CEO, Ookla. “Our combined capabilities will enable us to more effectively serve CSPs, AI infrastructure providers, edge data centers and enterprise networks. Together, we will redefine how the world measures, understands and experiences connectivity.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed by Accenture.