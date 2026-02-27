Premier League launching streaming service in Singapore

The English Premier League has confirmed it will launch its own streaming service in Singapore ahead of the 2026/27 season – and is exploring how it could be eventually rolled out globally if it proves successful.

The app, which will be branded Premier League Plus, will allow users to watch all 380 matches of the season, as well as other shoulder content and marks the first time that Premier League coverage will be sold direct to consumers.

“From next season onward, from August, Premier League Plus is going to happen,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. “For the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. We’re looking to build a business, but we’re also looking to learn to see how that might be replicable around the world […] This is a new app you can download and have on your smart TVs, your laptops, and watch 380 matches and loads of shoulder content, 24/7 channel service and it’s going to be an exciting product.”

Masters continued: “For the first time the Premier League is going to have its own customers. It’s going to have to deal with promotion, pricing, churn, distribution, all of those things, we’re looking to build a business […] What we do with Premier League Plus in Singapore is really about learning as well as building the business. If it goes well, it may be replicated. You don’t want to predict further than that I think at this stage.”

The launch will coincide with the opening of a new Premier League Studios production hub in Olympia in London.

The Premier League’s move follows other major US sports leagues, including the likes of the NFL, NBA and MLB in North America, in going direct to consumer.