Deutsche Telekom: “Extremely successful 2025”

Deutsche Telekom has reported results from what it describes as as “extremely successful” 2025. Net revenue for the year increased by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in organic terms to 119.1 billion euros. Service revenues were up by 3.8 percent in organic terms. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased in the same period by 4.7 percent in organic terms to €44.2 billion. The reported growth rates were lower, at 2.9 per cent for revenue, 2.9 per cent for service revenues, and 2.8 per cent for adjusted EBITDA AL, mainly attributed to the year-on-year decline in the US dollar.

“We have extended our network leadership, are improving all areas of our business through the systematic integration of artificial intelligence, and remain on course for success,” commented Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “We continue to deliver reliable and sustainable growth.”

Adjusted net profit increased by 3.7 per cent in 2025 to €9.7 billion. This corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of €2. Of this figure, €1.97 are relevant for recurring earnings per share, on which the dividend is based. Deutsche Telekom announced its plans to distribute a dividend of €1 per share for 2025 back in November.

The Group expects to continue growing in 2026. Adjusted EBITDA AL is anticipated to increase to around €47.4 billion, and free cash flow AL to around €19.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to amount to around €2.20.

Germany: More than 2 million FTTH customers



Deutsche Telekom built out its FTTH network in 2025 to 12.6 million homes passed. Growth in the number of active customers is also gaining momentum, with more than 2 million households already using such a direct fibre-optic line. 584,000 were added in 2025 alone. Meanwhile, the broadband market overall is largely stagnating. Deutsche Telekom lost 49,000 broadband lines in 2025, and gained just 2,000 in the fourth quarter.

In mobile communications, Deutsche Telekom reported a 2.4 per cent increase in service revenues on its home market of Germany in the closing quarter and maintained its clear market leadership in terms of this key metric. Branded contract customer additions amounted to 282,000 in the final quarter, and to more than 1 million for the year as a whole.

In the Germany operating segment, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 1.7 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to €10.7 billion. Total revenue decreased by 0.4 per cent to €25.6 billion, partially on account of lower terminal equipment revenues. Total service revenues grew by 1.1 per cent in 2025 in organic terms.

United States growth



T-Mobile US reported growth in its customer numbers and financial performance indicators for both the closing quarter and full-year 2025. 2.4 million new postpaid customers were added in the fourth quarter alone, and 7.8 million overall for the year. The number of particularly valuable postpaid phone customers increased by 962,000 in the closing quarter and by 3.3 million over the full year. 8.5 million households now subscribe to the 5G Home Internet fixed-network substitute product – this figure is expected to increase to 15 million by 2030.

Service revenues at T-Mobile US grew by 7.8 per cent in 2025 to $71.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 6.8 per cent year-on-year in the same period to $33 billion.

Europe success continues



The national companies in Europe closed out the year with solid financial performance indicators. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased in the year just ended by 5.4 per cent in organic terms to €4.7 billion. This segment has now posted eight successive years of year-on-year earnings growth per quarter. Service revenues increased by 3.9 per cent year-on-year in 2025 in organic terms.

The number of mobile contract customers increased in organic terms by 236,000 in the fourth quarter. The customer base declined by 1.9 million to 25.6 million due to the sale of the Romanian mobile communications business effective October 1st 2025. The number of broadband customers grew by 77,000 in the closing quarter, and TV customers by 50,000.

Systems Solutions closes a strong year



T-Systems closed a successful 2025 with a strong fourth quarter. Order entry rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year to €4.2 billion. Total revenue in this segment increased by 2.5 per cent against 2024 to €4.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA AL grew substantially by 15.7 per cent to €427 million. The rise in profitability was mainly driven by strong earnings growth in the Cloud, Digital, and Road Charging business areas.