beIN extends F1 rights across 10 Asian territories

beIN Asia Pacific and Formula 1 have announced an extension of their partnership which will see beIN Sports continue to exclusively broadcast Formula 1 racing to fans in ten territories across Asia through the 2030 season.

Under the agreement, viewers in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste can tune into every Formula 1 practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint and Grand Prix on beIN Sports through major pay-TV platforms in the region, and on beIN’s live streaming app, beIN Sports Connect. The deal will also give fans access to every F1 Academy, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup session.

beIN Sports’ Off The Grid will also return, providing fans with behind-the-scenes access, expert analysis and driver reactions across select race weekends. beIN’s coverage will be further complemented by Sky Sports F1 support programming such as The F1 Show and Ted’s Notebook. F1 productions including F1 Kids and the Formula 2 docuseries Chasing the Dream, will also be available for fans across all ten territories.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN Asia Pacific, commented: “Formula 1 audiences on beIN Sports have delivered consistent double-digit year-on-year growth over the past three years, underscoring the sport’s growing resonance with fans across our markets. This renewal reflects our shared commitment with Formula 1 to keep fans at the heart of everything we do, as we continue to elevate the fan experience across every screen through deeper access, wider coverage and new ways to connect with the sport.”

Ian Holmes, Chief Media Rights and Broadcast Officer at Formula 1, added: “Since becoming a broadcast partner, beIN Sports has created a world-class content offering which brings fans closer to the heart of Formula 1. We are delighted to extend and expand our partnership with beIN and continue to produce engaging programming for our fans. It is through the hard work and dedication of our fantastic broadcast partners that we can continue to grow the sport and attract new audiences. We look forward to working with beIN Sports for years to come.”