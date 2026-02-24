OSN adds OSNtv iQIYI channel

OSN continues to expand its regional entertainment offering with the launch of the new OSNtv iQIYI channel. The new linear channel will bring a curated slate ofAsian content to audiences across the MENA region.

The OSNtv iQIYI channel features a diverse mix of genres including drama, romance, fantasy, anime, and action. iQIYI offers popular and critically acclaimed titles from Asia— all curated to meet the growing demand for Asian content in the region.

The channel will be available as a linear pay-TV offering within OSN’s own-and-operated channel lineup, with select titles also accessible on demand through the OSNtv content library. The co-branded OSNtv iQIYI channel will be distributed via Satellite and IP on OSN set-top boxes and rolled out across OSNtv packages, both directly and through partners across the region.

“The launch of OSNtv iQIYI is a unique and exciting addition to our channel line-up, reflecting how viewing preferences across the region continue to evolve” said Andy Grant, VP Programming, at OSN.

“Through our partnership with OSNtv, we are bringing iQIYI’s premium Asian content closer to audiences across the MENA region. This dedicated linear channel marks an important step in integrating our globally popular stories, genres, and formats into the region’s entertainment landscape, making it easier than ever for viewers to discover and enjoy iQIYI’s content in one place.” added Xianghua Yang, President of iQIYI International.

The channel will feature Asian contents in its original languages, with English and Arabic subtitles available across the line-up. Selected titles will also be offered in Arabic-dubbed formats.

The launch forms part of a broader partnership between OSN and iQIYI, which will also see the iQIYI app made available on OSNtv set-top boxes as a preloaded application, alongside a dedicated section on the OSNtv homepage to enhance discoverability. Additional bundling offers and platform integrations will be announced at a later stage.

“Our partnership with iQIYI goes beyond a channel launch; it expands the value we bring to OSN subscribers. From the co-branded linear channel to premium app placement and upcoming bundled offerings, this collaboration strengthens our entertainment ecosystem and creates new opportunities for growth,” said Imad El Khoury, VP Commercial MENA, at OSN.