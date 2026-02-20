Viaplay scores EFL Championship rights in Nordics

The agreement ensures fans can watch every Championship match live, alongside Viaplay Group’s portfolio of Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and selected League One and League Two games.

Viaplay Group has strengthened its English football offering in the Nordics by securing the broadcast rights to the English Football League (EFL) Championship in a new multi-year deal.

Under the new long-term rights deal, the Viaplay streaming service will continue to be the destination for the EFL Championship in every Nordic country until 2028. With the partnership Viaplay Group will offer all matches during the season, including the play-offs.

The EFL Championship, featuring 24 clubs, remains Europe’s fourth most-watched division,

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP & Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, commented: “The passion and drama of English football are simply unmatched. The historic clubs, the intensity of every match, and the unpredictable storylines captivate fans across the world, and certainly here in the Nordics. By securing all broadcast rights to the EFL Championship, we can continue delivering outstanding value and world‑class entertainment. With the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and now all Championship-matches firmly on our platform for years to come, Viaplay is unquestionably the home of English football in the Nordics.”

Ben Wright, EFL Chief Commercial Officer, added: “The EFL sits proudly at the heart of English football, bringing unrivalled drama, authenticity and passion across the full breadth of our competitions. With the support of our partners, we have been able to significantly grow the League’s global footprint and fanbase over recent years, and look forward to working more closely with the team at Viaplay Group to give supporters in the Nordics the opportunity to watch every twist and turn.”

Matches on Viaplay will feature English commentary, with selected fixtures enhanced by local-language commentary.