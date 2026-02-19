MasOrange sees record FY revenues

MasOrange has reported record revenues of €7.6 billion for 2025, marking a 2.9 per cent increase compared with 2024. The telco group, result of the merger of Orange and MásMóvil, delivered what it described as a year of “sustained and profitable growth”, underpinned by continued investment and operational expansion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €2.84 billion between January and December, up 2.4 per cent year on year. The performance represents the company’s seventh consecutive quarter of growth since its creation. Operating free cash flow rose by 10.1 per cent to €1.86 billion, reflecting improved efficiency and stronger underlying trading.

MásOrange reported 33 million access lines — excluding M2M lines — of which 26.2 million are mobile, nearly 22 million in the postpaid segment, and more than 7.1 million fixed broadband lines, of which 6.9 million are fibre optic. Including M2M, the total number of lines managed by MasOrange exceeds 41 million, reaffirming its position as the operator with the largest customer base in Spain.