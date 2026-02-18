VMO2 drops 16.7k broadband subs in Q4

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2)’s Q4 2025 results show that the UK’s telco’s gigabit broadband network increased its coverage by 115,100 premises in the quarter, while related customers fell to total 5,687,600 (down by 16,700 in Q4 vs an increase of 60,800 in Q3). The company’s mobile base grew and 5G outdoor population coverage reached 87 per cent.

Virgin Media and nexfibre’s combined UK broadband network now reaches a total of 18,790,200 Homes Serviceable (up from 18,675,100 in Q3).

In Q4, guided revenue decreased 0.2 per cent year-over-year to £1,932.5 million. Total revenue decreased 5.9 per cent year-over-year to £2,556.9 million, primarily due to a £142.7 million reduction in nexfibre construction revenue

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Against a tough market backdrop we met our full year guidance, with revenue and profitability growth and improved fixed trading momentum throughout the second half of the year. Our core strategy of targeted investment, amounting to more than £2 billion across the year, and a focus on fixing fundamentals for customers has delivered real results. Our customer service transformation saw a consistent reduction in complaints throughout 2025; we are well on our way to being the clear scaled fibre challenger to Openreach; we maintain a leading mobile wholesale market position; and we have the UK’s largest 5G Standalone network, with O2 recently named as the most improved network in Europe.”

“While we expect challenging market conditions to continue in 2026, we are well positioned to seize the right opportunities in each of our business areas – consumer, B2B and wholesale – and the foundations we’re putting in place today will help to build long-term customer trust and fuel future profitability and cash generation,” added Schüler.