New appointments at Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe

Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe is evolving its Executive Committee under the leadership of Yassine Bouzoubaa, CEO Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe, who has announced several new appointments.

Myriam Rakib is appointed EVP Business – Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe. She will report to Bouzoubaa and her mission will be to strengthen commercial impact, develop synergies and harmonise methodologies and processes. She will oversee Sales, Marketing, Communication, Customer Value Management, Customer Relations, Data and Distribution Partnerships activities. Rakib (pictured) joined the group in 2015 and has held several key roles in marketing and VoD in France, then served as Head of Business Development in Switzerland, before being appointed Managing Director of Canal+ Switzerland in November 2023.

Erwan Luherne is appointed EVP Content & Publishing – Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe. In this role, he will report to Bouzoubaa and will be responsible for developing value proposition and overseeing content-related activities: acquisitions, original productions, channel publishing, as well as advertising sales across Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe markets. Luherne will remain CEO of SPI International, a role he has had since April 2023. Luherne joined the Canal+ group in 2005 and held several key roles in Marketing and Business Development. He also played a major role in the development of the group’s operations in Asia, notably serving as CEO of Ý Myanmar between 2017 and 2022.

Jeroen Bergman, is appointed EVP Content Partnerships – Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe. Bergman will be in charge of acquiring third-party channels and platforms, in liaison and in synergy with Canal+ group. He will also report to Bouzoubaa, with a functional reporting line to Pascale Chabert, Chief Content Acquisition Officer of Canal+ group. Bergman joined Canal+ in 2022, after having acted as Managing Director Programming at Liberty Global for more than 20 years. Before Liberty he was commercial director for Dutch cable company Casema (currently Ziggo). Since 2019 he was managing the Film1 and FilmBox business in the Netherlands for SPI International.

In Switzerland, Rakib is handing over to Sophie Hedouin, appointed CEO of Canal+ Switzerland. Hedouin will report to Bouzoubaa. With more than 20 years of experience within the Canal+ group, Sophie Hedouin held several key positions within the Finance Department, notably serving as Chief Financial Officer of Canal+ operations in La Réunion and Vietnam, before becoming Managing Director of Romania.

The management of activities in Romania is now led by Florina Pascu, appointed Director of Focus Sat. Pascu joined Focus Sat in 2020, where she held the position of Senior Product Marketing Manager. She previously had several product management roles within both Vodafone and Telekom Romania.

Bouzoubaa commented: “These appointments mark an important milestone for [Canal+] Benelux & Central Europe. By strengthening our content and business organisation, we are giving ourselves the means to strengthen our competitive position across our markets and to deliver an ever-stronger value proposition to our subscribers. I look forward to working closely with each of them and wish them every success in their new responsibilities.”