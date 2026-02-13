BBC Studios promotes Schildhouse to CEO, Direct to Consumer

Robert Schildhouse has been promoted to CEO, of the newly renamed Direct to Consumer business comprising BritBox in North America and BBC Select. Schildhouse previously served as President of BritBox.

BBC Select, the documentary streaming service from BBC Studios, was brought under Schildhouse’s leadership in 2025. BBC Studios said this has allowed it “to deliver a more focused approach to its streaming operations and to create economies of scale”. It is now the third largest documentary streamer in the US.

Tom Fussell, CEO, BBC Studios: “Today’s announcement is a testament to Robert’s leadership, and to the scale of opportunity in North America for our direct-to-consumer operations and the strategic importance to BBC Studios’ future growth and investment. Since BBC Studios acquired BritBox in 2024, the service has delivered fantastic results, driving significant revenue growth and building a highly loyal subscriber base. Following the launch of BritBox Premier last year, BritBox has firmly cemented its position as the premium destination for lovers of British content in North America, while BBC Select has within a short period of time established itself as a distinctive service for North American audiences looking for quality factual programming shot through with the hallmark of the BBC.”

Schildhouse added: “This has been an incredible time of growth for both BritBox and BBC Select, following a transformative few years for both our streaming businesses. I’m honored to step into this new role for BBC Studios and excited about what’s to come as we continue to build on our momentum and serve passionate fans of British storytelling.”