AMC Networks streaming up as rest falters

AMC Networks, which owns the IFC, Sundance TV and AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder streamers, has reported that overall revenues for Q4 2025 fell 1 per cent YoY to $595 million (€500.6m). The company shrunk its operating loss for the fourth quarter to $50.8 million, against a year-earlier operating loss of $254.2 million. There was a 10 per cent drop in Q4 US advertising revenue to $124.8 million.

US subscription revenue of $314.8 million was up slightly from a year-ago $314 million on higher streaming revenues offsetting the 13 per cent fall in affiliate revenues to $138 million. Streaming revenue, which is driving growth at the company, rose 17 per cent to $177 million on gains from sub price increases.

The company had 10.4 million subscribers at the end of Q4 2025, larlgely unchanged from Q3 2025 and Q4 2024 2024.

AMC Networks is in the midst of a strategic pivot, de-emphasising its linear TV channels (which include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV, WE TV and BBC America) in favour of niche and targeted streaming platforms.

AMC Networks Chief Executive Officer, Kristin Dolan, commented: “AMC Networks had a successful 2025. Streaming is now the largest single source of revenue in our domestic segment, a significant milestone and inflection point in the ongoing transformation of our business. We delivered free cash flow well ahead of our previously increased forecast and once again achieved our financial guidance for the year. We look forward to continuing to take advantage of our independence and unique strengths as we drive the company forward during a time of change in our industry.”

AMC Networks recently hired former Peacock exec Annie Luo for the newly created position of president of streaming growth.

AMC Networks domestic operations saw total revenues reach $515 million, down 1 per cent from a year-earlier $520.2 million. Total international revenues for the latest financial quarter fell 5 per cent to $81.3 million, with subscription revenues rising 1.2 per cent to $48.5 million, while advertising revenue dropped 12.7 per cent to $29.5 million.