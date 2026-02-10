Lifted Entertainment expands leadership team

Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, has announced a strengthened and expanded leadership team, reflecting the size, success and momentum of the powerhouse business as it continues to grow its slate of large-scale, original unscripted programming.

The changes, confirmed by Lifted Entertainment today, see Richard Cowles appointed Chief Executive Officer, with Tom Gould named Chief Content Officer. Jeanette Moffat becomes Director of Production; Mike Spencer-Hayter and Diego Rincón are appointed Directors of Unscripted; Kat Hebden takes on the role of Director of Development and New Business; and Micky Van Praagh becomes Director of On-Screen Talent. Ros Coward joins Lifted as Creative Director, following her recent work with the company across several key titles. Chantal Boyle will also join as Creative Director, after leaving her role as Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at the BBC.

Collectively, the move will bring greater capacity across the business, ensuring Lifted can grow its creative output and operational footprint while continuing to operate at pace and at scale.

Commenting on the news, Richard Cowles, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Lifted has grown significantly in recent years in the scale of our slate, the ambition of our ideas and the complexity of what we deliver. This evolution in our structure is about making sure we are set up sustainably for the long term, with the right clarity, leadership and collaboration across the entire business. It strengthens the way our teams work together, protects the shows we make, and gives us the capacity to keep creating bold, original formats for a wide and growing range of partners.”

The new structure builds upon Lifted’s enviable position to deliver productions with consistency and confidence, and increases the bandwidth for future success. Enhanced collaboration across the entire company will also ensure that the label remains agile and ideas-led, and increases Lifted’s ability to support its existing portfolio while creating capacity for future growth.

Lifted’s current programming includes some of the UK’s most recognisable and enduring entertainment formats: Love Island andLove Island All Stars (both co-produced with Motion Content Group), I’m a Celebrity…, I’m a Celebrity South Africa, The Voice, University Challenge and Countdown. Their expanding slate reflects the breadth, size, and originality of the company’s creative output, and includes 2026 titles Celebrity Sabotage, The Neighbourhood – a co- production with The Garden, also part of ITV Studios, and Nobody’s Fool, a co-production with US-based prodco Nobody’s Hero.

The label will continue to draw on the collective expertise across the entire business to deliver its ambitious programming and originate and produce large-scale, original unscripted IP for a broad and expanding range of commissioners and partners.

This supercharging of Lifted Entertainment is part of ITV Studio’s ongoing investment in its unscripted group.