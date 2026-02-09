Telesat signs with Es’hailSat for LEO

Qatar-based satellite operator Es’hailSat has signed a strategic partnership with Canadian operator Telesat to cooperate on the future delivery of low‑earth‑orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services in Qatar and across key international markets.

Es’hailSat says the partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to diversify and enhance its satellite communications portfolio, ensuring customers benefit from high‑performance, resilient, and scalable connectivity solutions. Through this collaboration, Es’hailSat and Telesat aim to explore joint opportunities across multiple sectors, supporting government missions, enterprise transformation initiatives, and mobility applications.

Speaking on the announcement, Ali Ahmed Al‑Kuwari, President and CEO at Es’hailSat, commented: “Es’hailSat continues to advance Qatar’s position as a regional leader in satellite communications. Our strategic engagement with Telesat supports our mission to bring innovative, high‑performance connectivity solutions to our customers while expanding our international partnerships. We look forward to working together to evaluate and demonstrate next‑generation LEO services that complement our existing satellite and teleport infrastructure.”

Telesat’s LEO Lightspeed network, currently in production, is designed to deliver high‑throughput, low‑latency connectivity to a broad range of markets. Through this strategic alignment, the two companies will collaborate on service validation activities, market development initiatives, and the exploration of local infrastructure integration in Qatar to support future service delivery.

“We are honoured that Es’hailSat has selected the advanced Telesat Lightspeed network to complement and expand their connectivity offerings,” added Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Es’hailSat is a leading regional satellite operator and we look forward to our continued collaboration in the fast-growing market for high throughput, secure and resilient broadband connectivity.”