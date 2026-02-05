WildBrain expands Pokémon FAST channel footprint

WildBrain, a specialist in kids’ and family entertainment, and The Pokémon Company International, are expanding the reach of their single-IP Pokémon channel through new launches around the world on a number of FAST platforms.

WildBrain has launched three new Pokémon channels this year in the US on LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+, where audiences can watch 25 seasons of the iconic original animated series featuring Ash Ketchum and his partner Pokémon, Pikachu. Additional new channels launched in the second half of 2025 included Pluto TV in the UK and across 18 Latin American countries and Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Lara Ilie, VP AVoD and FAST at WildBrain, commented: “These new international channel launches for Pokémon reflect how FAST is gaining real traction among family audiences beyond just the US region. As Pokémon continues to deliver joy to fans around the world, we’re thrilled to leverage our FAST capabilities to deliver the beloved original series to those fans where they’re watching.”

Since August 2024, WildBrain has launched the Pokémon channel across 24 regions.