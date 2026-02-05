AT&T, AWS Amazon LEO collaboration

AT&T, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Leo have announced work to modernise the US’s connectivity infrastructure and unlock the next wave of cloud driven innovation for the nation’s businesses. Building on a long-standing relationship, the companies will combine AT&T’s expansive fibre network with the security, performance and AI capabilities of AWS to create a more resilient, adaptive, and future-ready connectivity solution.

AT&T will migrate workloads from several of its current on-premises technologies to AWS’s on-premises, managed hybrid cloud offering, AWS Outposts, to improve the speed of its internal transformation and operational efficiency. AT&T, with the assistance of AWS Professional Services, is using Amazon Q Developer and other AWS Agentic Services to accelerate the migration of network service enablement to AWS. As a result, AT&T expects to improve its resilience posture due to improved infrastructure management and faster modernisation of business support systems.

To further strengthen AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure for all customers, AT&T will connect AWS data centre locations with high-capacity fibre. This will enable AWS to continue to deliver and scale its secure, reliable, and high-performance cloud services for customers building and deploying advanced AI applications at scale.

AT&T will also collaborate with Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network that operates as a separate Amazon business. Amazon Leo will provide internet connectivity services to AT&T, enabling AT&T to broaden its connectivity capabilities and deliver fixed broadband services to business customers in areas where such services are needed.

“This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal step forward in shaping the future of connectivity in the United States,” said Shawn Hakl, senior vice president, product, AT&T Business. “Fiber is the foundation of that future – it delivers the speed, capacity, and reliability that modern networks demand. By pairing our expanding fiber infrastructure with AWS’s cloud capabilities, and through our collaboration to deliver the infrastructure of the future by connecting data centres, we’re creating a more resilient, scalable, and intelligent connectivity ecosystem. AT&T provides customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity wherever they need it.”

“AWS is working with AT&T to advance their goal of expanding connectivity across the United States,” said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president, telecommunications at AWS. “AT&T gains access to AWS’s cloud capabilities and AI tools to accelerate their infrastructure modernisation, while AWS benefits from AT&T’s expertise in high-capacity fiber networking. By combining AT&T’s leadership in advanced fibre networking with AWS’s cloud and AI capabilities, we’re creating new opportunities to deliver innovative services to customers nationwide.”