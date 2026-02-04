Virgin TV adds 3 new Rakuten TV FAST channels

Virgin Media O2 has launched three new FAST channels from Rakuten TV. Available to Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box, the channels offer viewers 24/7 access to TV favourites, including:

Rakuten TV Drama (Ch462): Customers can enjoy popular movies including The Big Short, Gosford Park and JFK .

Customers can enjoy popular movies including and . Rakuten TV Comedy (Ch463): From Big Momma’s House to The Internship and Bedazzled , viewers can sit back and enjoy an array comedies.

From to and , viewers can sit back and enjoy an array comedies. Rakuten TV: Sci Fi (Ch464): From The Fountain to Predestination there’s a whole other world for customers to discover with the Sci-Fi channel.

Virgin TV customers can also dive into a library of TV shows episodes and movies on demand via the Rakuten TV app – at no extra cost – which is accessible via the Virgin TV app store.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We know that amazing content and value are a priority for our customers, and the launch of these exciting new streaming channels provides exactly that – unmissable entertainment, including great Hollywood blockbusters, at no extra cost. From drama to comedy and everything in between, our line-up of streaming channels offers something for everyone, and these exciting additions will provide our customers with everything available from Rakuten TV, all in one place.”

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV, added: “The launch of three additional FAST channels on Virgin Media TV marks the next phase of our ongoing partnership, giving viewers across the UK access to a broader range of streaming channels. Building on our existing presence on the platform, this extension also highlights the role of Rakuten TV Enterprise in enabling partners to scale and distribute free-to-view entertainment through FAST.”