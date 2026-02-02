Telia settles Bredband2 offer

In July 2025, Telia Company announced a recommended public offer of of SEK 3.1 billion (€293.5 million) to the shareholders of Bredband2 i Skandinavien AB to tender all shares in Bredband2 to Telia.

Telia has now announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled and accordingly declares the offer “unconditional”. Settlement of completed tenders will take place on or around February 6th. Telia extends the acceptance period for the offer until February 13th, 2026 to allow remaining shareholders to complete the tender of their shares.

The shares tendered in the offer at the end of the acceptance period on January 30th amount to 925,538,254 shares and votes in Bredband2, corresponding to approximately 96.7 per cent of the share capital and votes in Bredband2.

Telia has consequently announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled.

Patrik Hofbauer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Telia, commented: “We are very pleased that the offer has been accepted to such an extent that we now control more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in Bredband2. Against this background, Telia will initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares. To provide remaining shareholders time to accept the offer and receive immediate liquidity, we have decided to extend the acceptance period until February 13, 2026. We very much look forward to working together with Bredband2’s management and employees to continue developing the company and create long term value for customers.”

Telia will submit a request to the board of directors of Bredband2 regarding a notice to convene an extraordinary general meeting, in order to consider a proposal for an election of new members of the board of directors of Bredband2. Further, Telia will initiate compulsory redemption proceedings under the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)) to acquire all remaining shares in Bredband2 and promote delisting of Bredband2’s shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.