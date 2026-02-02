Dolby Labs beats expectations

Audio specialist Dolby Labs is in positive territory according to its latest set of results and forecasts for the rest of this year. Its latest earnings call struck an upbeat tone, as Dolby delivered revenue and earnings per share above guidance, raised its full–year outlook, and highlighted strong momentum in core growth areas such as mobile, automotive, Dolby Vision 2 and OptiView.

While management acknowledged weaknesses in certain legacy end markets, restructuring charges and macro–related uncertainty, the message was that Dolby’s foundational technologies and expanding ecosystem partnerships are increasingly driving sustainable growth and profitability.

Dolby opened the quarter–year with a clean sheet: Q1 revenue reached $347 million, topping the high end of guidance. Licensing contributed $320 million and Products & Services $27 million. Management noted that a roughly $7 million favourable amount relating to prior shipments added to the upside, but the underlying performance still reflected solid demand and execution across key licensing categories.

Dolby raised full–year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $1.40 billion–$1.45 billion, with licensing revenue now expected between $1.29 billion and $1.34 billion. The tone around the forward outlook was confident, driven largely by growth in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents, which are becoming the main engine of the model.

The mobile market was a standout, growing more than 20 per cent year over year in Q1.

At the recent CES tech show, the company showcased in–car Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision experiences, underscoring its ambition to make premium audio and visual capabilities a differentiator for carmakers. Dolby also highlighted its collaboration with Qualcomm’s Gen 5 Snapdragon Automotive platform and noted launches with Mahindra and Hyundai as tangible proof points of its deepening automotive footprint.

Dolby Vision 2 generated strong industry interest at CES, with management expecting the first Dolby Vision 2–enabled TVs to hit the market by year–end. The company believes the new standard meaningfully increases its TV revenue opportunity by making advanced HDR features more accessible to midrange TVs, not just high–end sets. Dolby spent $70 million by buying in and cancelling shares.