Forecast: $685m revenue for AST SpaceMobile

Would–be global cellular connectivity supplier AST SpaceMobile, now with six satellites in orbit and a seventh planned to launch later in February, is forecast to see revenues growing to $685 million (€573.8m).

The estimates come from wealth management and investment firm William Blair in a report on January 27th. William Blair has rated AST as “market perform” and a target share price of $104.

AST’s shares are currently trading at around $120.Key information within the report says that AST can provide “intermittent” beta–coverage this year once they have 25 satellites in orbit. AST could then cover certain markets including the US, Canada, Japan and Saudi Arabia plus a couple of European markets.

AST’s European partner is Vodafone.William Blair quotes AST’s chief strategy officer Scott Wisniewski saying that by the end of 2026 “many” of its partners will be able to launch full service continuous coverage. With 100 satellites in orbit (planned by 2027) then AST could provide continuous global coverage.Moreover, the report says that government–based demand for satellite–related capabilities remains robust.

The report echoes similar estimates from Deutsche Bank on January 26th which says that Direct–to–Device global Total Addressable Market (TAM) will grow at 106 per cent CAGR in the 2024–2030 period. AST itself, says Deutsche Bank,could reach a “realistic TAM of 1.75 billion mobile users globally”.

Meanwhile, UK regulator Ofcom has formally cleared the regulatory path for Direct–to–Device (D2D) satellite services over the UK. The move opens the door for mobile network operators to partner with satellite providers so that ordinary handsets can stay connected in areas with little or no terrestrial coverage. The move follows on from the draft proposals outlined in December 2025.

Ofcom noted that mobile operators are already working to bring commercial services to market. The regulator highlighted initiatives that aim to make the UK the first country in Western Europe with broad access to satellite direct–to–device connectivity.