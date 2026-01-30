EBU urges safeguards for public service media in Poland

The EBU has submitted its response to Poland’s public consultation on the implementation of the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA). In its submission, the EBU called on the Polish government to match adequate long-term funding to guarantees of independent governance for their public broadcasters.

“The European Media Freedom Act is clear: strong democracies depend on well-funded, independent public service media. To deliver this in practice, legal safeguards must include sustainable funding and independent governance structures. We welcome Poland’s transparent approach and encourage the government to ensure that TVP and Polskie Radio are equipped for the future, so they can continue delivering trustworthy, high-quality content to audiences across Poland,” commented Jenny Weinand, Head of Media Law, EBU.

In the submission, the EBU raises concerns about proposals to freeze public media funding at PLN 2.5 billion for the next ten years. Fixing funding over such a long period fails to account for inflation and rising production costs, and risks gradually weakening public service media rather than strengthening them. Funding must be adequate, stable and predictable, and reflect the real costs of modern broadcasting.

The EBU further highlighted the need to support digital innovation. Media consumption habits are changing rapidly, particularly among younger audiences, while global streaming platforms dominate the market. To remain relevant and fulfil their public service remit, Polish public broadcasters must be able to invest in digital transformation to offer services, such as on-demand content and new formats that reach audiences online.

Transparency and accountability remain essential, but the EBU has cautioned against overly detailed reporting obligations or mandatory consultations on day-to-day operations, which could limit flexibility and slow decision-making in a fast-moving digital environment.

On governance, the EBU welcomed proposed reforms aimed at strengthening the independence of Poland’s media regulator, the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT). Changes to its composition and clearer rules for appointments and dismissals could significantly improve transparency and political independence, noted the EBU.

Open and transparent recruitment procedures are essential for management and the creation of a dedicated editor-in-chief role is an important step to reinforce editorial independence. Clear definitions of responsibilities will be essential to ensure effective leadership and accountability, concluded the EBU.