SpaceX IPO in June?

The overwhelming comments from just about anyone in the space industry is that a SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) cannot happen soon enough. “Everyone would benefit” is the general consensus. However, there are opposing views.

One negative comes from Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Space, which is a leading global space-tech investor and with its cash in many space-related enterprises.

Boggett said: “A SpaceX IPO in 2026 would be a seismic event for the space economy. SpaceX has been at the forefront of the transformation of the Space sector that has now spawned a thriving ecosystem of many thousands of other space start-ups and scale-ups around the world.”

He talks of the rumoured $1.5 trillion valuation for SpaceX which would rank it at amongst the largest IPOs in history and give SpaceX the firepower to accelerate its operations in infrastructure, connectivity, and AI-powered services.

“SpaceX is no longer just a rocket and satellite company, it’s quietly becoming a compute powerhouse, combining Starlink connectivity, energy and transport infrastructure, and xAI’s AI clusters into a vertically integrated ecosystem – all with the aim of supporting Elon Musk’s ultimate objective of making mankind a multiplanetary species,” he continued.

“That level of activity will create unprecedented opportunities across the broader space economy, from in-orbit servicing, satellite constellations, data analytics, to global security and sustainability solutions. With the space economy projected to grow from $600 billion today to $1.8 trillion by 2035, a SpaceX IPO could fast-track that trajectory. From a Seraphim perspective, this isn’t about rockets, it’s about backing the infrastructure and services that will define the next industrial revolution that we believe will result in many more giant space businesses like SpaceX being created over the forthcoming decade and beyond,” he noted.

An IPO might be restricted to ‘professional/institutional’ investors, and not initially to the general public. However, the public can today buy shares in funds which already own stakes in SpaceX. For example, Scottish Mortgage has a 15.2 percent stake in SpaceX. Edinburgh Worldwide is another investment trust which has a 16 percent stake in SpaceX. Baillie Gifford US Growth fund has a 11.4 percent proportion of their fund in SpaceX while The Schiehallion Fund has a 13.8 percent proportion of their fund in SpaceX according to data from investment platform AJ Bell.