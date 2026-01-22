SES to FCC: “Don’t auction more than 160 MHz of C-band”

The FCC has suggested selling off as much as 180 MHz of satellite upper C-band spectrum in its upcoming auction. However, satellite operator SES, which now controls the bulk of the spectrum likely to be auctioned, is appealing to the FCC to keep the auction to no more than 160 MHz.

“Clearing the maximum 180 megahertz proposed in the [FCC proposal] leaves satellite operators with only 20 megahertz of C-band downlink, which is insufficient to operate a standard C-band satellite transponder,” SES wrote in comments posted January 21st.

“This limited bandwidth would severely limit the services that can be supported in the remaining C-band, both from a quality and capacity perspective, especially for SES’s media customers, including those providing important live coverage of sports and other important events,” SES added.

SES, in its submission to the FCC said: “[We] support the Commission’s proposal to use essentially the same framework as the one used in the Lower C-band to carry out its statutory obligations under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The Lower C-band framework facilitated a swift and efficient clearing of the Lower C-band while ensuring that satellite operators could continue to provide “substantially the same” services to their customers. The Lower C-band regulatory framework achieved outstanding results because it provided the appropriate cost reimbursements and financial incentives necessary for satellite operators to conduct a highly technical, complex transition in an expeditious manner while minimizing disruption to customers’ satellite services. As a result, satellite operators were able to clear the Lower C-band at unprecedented speed while maintaining service to their customers, and the Lower C-band auction netted a record-breaking $81 billion for the US treasury—nearly double the proceeds of the next highest-grossing FCC auction.”

The FCC is looking to sell at least 100 MHz by July 4th 2027.

The National Association of Broadcasters, whose members use the video services currently provided in the band, said the agency should auction no more than the required 100 megahertz. Any more than that would require service to be moved to other bands, rather than packed to a smaller part of the upper C-band, which would be costlier and potentially disruptive, NAB wrote in its submission to the FCC.

SES, along with Eutelsat, suggested to the FCC that the FCC should offer up extra “incentive” payments for the early clearance of the frequencies, as they did with the previous C-band auction which covered the 3.7-3.98 GHz bands.