BBC Player launches in Slovenia

BBC Studios has announced the renewal of its multi-year strategic partnership with Telekom Slovenije. Under the extended agreement, BBC Earth and BBC First will remain available to Telekom Slovenije subscribers, who will also gain access to the VoD service BBC Player, further expanding the local offer. The partnership also includes the introduction of Ad Sales in Slovenia, with Telekom Slovenije becoming BBC Studios’ official advertising sales broker in the market.

BBC Earth will continue to showcase natural history programming, while BBC First will bring viewers storytelling and award-winning series. BBC channels are available in subtitled versions for subscribers to all NEO packages.

BBC Player is a multi-genre on-demand service featuring series, documentaries and factual content. The service consists of a minimum 900 hours of BBC Studios’ catalogue – featuring titles such as Happy Valley (pictured), Sherlock, This Is Going to Hurtand the cult BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice with Colin Firth.

BBC Player will be introduced in Slovenia for the first time through Telekom Slovenije’s NEO smart TV platform. From now until to April 30th, BBC Player is available free of charge to all NEO subscribers as a promotional offer. After this period, BBC Player will be included for NEO C subscribers.

BBC Player is now available in eight EMEA countries, including Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Germany, Greece, Malta and Slovenia.

Later this year BBC channels – BBC First and BBC Earth, already existing in the market, will start offering ads in Slovenia. BBC Studios and Telekom Slovenije will launch the Ad Sales service in cooperation with its subsidiary company TSmedia, specialised in providing digital media content.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Telekom Slovenije by extending the reach of BBC Studios’ branded services and premium content to new audiences. This collaboration not only brings viewers access to the very best of British storytelling and world-class factual entertainment in local language but also introduces an enhanced on-demand offer through BBC Player. For our advertising partners, this means new opportunities to tap into the trusted quality and global appeal of BBC Studios’ content portfolio – creating impactful connections with engaged audiences across multiple platforms,” commented Bartosz Witak, SVP, General Manager CEE, MENA and Turkey at BBC Studios.

“We’re delighted to bring Slovenian users even more to enjoy – new movies and series, documentaries, classic adaptations, kids’ favourites, iconic shows that generations grew up with, and much more. All of this is now available in a modern format that fits today’s on‑the‑go lifestyle, easy to access and simple to use as part of our NEO offer. Users can dive in, explore the new catalogue, and start watching their next favourite stories. And with so much fresh content available, they’ll have hours of great entertainment – anytime, anywhere, on their favourite device,” added Luca Borzatta, Director of Product and Service Development at Telekom Slovenije.