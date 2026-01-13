WBD refreshes UK FTA portfolio

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has unveiled a refreshed UK free-to-air (FTA) portfolio, including a new-look TLC. The six FTA channels – TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Food Network, Really and DMAX – each have their own distinct personality as part of a revitalised collection. With its new branding, TLC will be the destination for broad entertainment, featuring both scripted and unscripted content. The channel launches today [January 13th] with popular comedy series The Big Bang Theory, plus spin-off Young Sheldon, and Mike and Molly as well as the UK premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (on January 18th). TLC will also be home to the return of Mock the Week, the long-running UK satirical panel show. Back from February 1st, with Dara Ó Briain at the helm, Mock the Week fans can look forward to new one-hour episodes featuring comedians such as Rhys James, Sara Pascoe, Ed Byrne, Ahir Shah, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan, Hugh Dennis, Ellie Taylor, Russell Howard and more. Other titles on TLC include Dr Pimple Popper, The Bad Skin Clinic, My 600Lb Life, 90 Day Fiancé and, from April, new series Zero Stars that sees comedians Roisin Conaty and Sara Pascoe journey around the globe in search of unique travel experiences.

Graham Lafferty, SVP Content Strategy and Networks, WBD UK & Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to bring a new-look TLC to free-to-air in the UK today, launching as part of a refreshed FTA portfolio that gives our viewers increased choice from a cohesive family of channels, each with a clear brand identity and distinct content offer. With a move to broad entertainment, we are excited to programme both scripted and unscripted content on TLC, bringing viewers everything from The Big Bang Theory to Mock the Week in 2026. The return of Mock the Week is something we are hugely excited by, and we hope fans of the show will enjoy more of what they loved with new one-hour episodes, Dara Ó Briain back at the helm, and a series that includes the nation’s favourite comedians.” “Our commitment to local programming continues to be at the heart of our content strategy and as we bring our refreshed linear portfolio to market today, we do so with a strong slate of new and returning local originals – working with valued UK production partners to commission local stories and talent for local audiences,” added Lafferty. Across the wider FTA portfolio and on discovery+, WBD UK & Ireland has also confirmed a number of new and returning UK commissions for 2026. Vinnie Jones in the Country returns to discovery+ on February 2nd with more plans for his 2,000 acres of Sussex countryside. The 6×60 season, produced by Objective Entertainment part of Objective Media Group, will see some of the biggest challenges yet. discovery+ will also welcome back Richard Hammond’s Workshop for a sixth season later this year. The 8×60 series, produced by Chimp Productions and Krempelwood, sees Hammond takes bold creative risks to turn The Smallest Cog into an internationally recognised name. The Herefordshire workshop tackles its most ambitious and intricate restorations yet, while grappling with business expansion and the challenges of recruiting new staff.