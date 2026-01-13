CommScope rebrands as Vistance Networks

CommScope has announced the closing of the transaction to sell its Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) segment to Amphenol Corporation. The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the transaction in August 2025. After paying fees and expenses associated with the transaction, the proceeds from the sale will be used to repay all outstanding debt and redeem all preferred equity, which is held by global investment firm Carlyle.

The company will be renamed Vistance Networks effective January 14th. Vistance Networks will be a more focused portfolio as the parent company to its Access Networks Solutions (ANS) and Ruckus Networks businesses.

In addition, the Access Networks Solutions segment will be rebranded as Aurora Networks. Aurora Networks will continue its position as a specialist in providing access network solutions.

“CommScope has a long history as an industry leader in networking solutions across a broad portfolio,” commented Chuck Treadway, CEO. “With the sale complete, CCS is positioned to do well under Amphenol, and Ruckus Networks and Aurora Networks will continue to execute a clear vision on next-generation solutions. As the world’s foremost authority in access network and purpose-driven network solutions, we will move forward with the same commitment to design and deliver intelligent solutions with the same level of experience and service that our customers and partners have come to expect and trust.”