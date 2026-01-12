BBC, Creative Wales renew partnership

The BBC and Creative Wales have confirmed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening Wales’ creative industries, supporting skills development, and amplifying Welsh stories for audiences at home and around the world.

Tim Davie, outgoing Director General of the BBC, commented: “This renewed partnership with Creative Wales underlines the BBC’s long term commitment to Wales — to its creative industries, talented workforce and global storytelling ambition. By working together, we can continue to strengthen the creative economy in Wales and champion outstanding Welsh voices.”

Jack Sargeant MS, Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, added: “This renewed partnership with the BBC demonstrates our shared ambition to make Wales a creative powerhouse. By continuing to successfully work together, we can further invest in Welsh talent, support sustainable growth across our screen sector, and ensure Welsh stories reach audiences both here and around the world.”

The BBC and Creative Wales will added that they will “continue to work closely to support talent development, innovation and inward investment, ensuring Wales remains a dynamic and competitive centre for creative production”.