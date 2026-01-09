Germany: Joyn viewership up 100% YoY

ProSiebenSat.1, the German broadcaster, has reported that its Joyn streaming service remains on a strong growth trajectory. In December 2025, Joyn grew watch time by 100 per cent compared to December 2024.

Joyn reached a total of 12.4 million viewers (3+ age group) and is thus +1.9 million users ahead of its main competitor, RTL+ (10.5 million), in terms of total reach.