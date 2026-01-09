Germany: Joyn viewership up 100% YoY
ProSiebenSat.1, the German broadcaster, has reported that its Joyn streaming service remains on a strong growth trajectory. In December 2025, Joyn grew watch time by 100 per cent compared to December 2024.
Joyn reached a total of 12.4 million viewers (3+ age group) and is thus +1.9 million users ahead of its main competitor, RTL+ (10.5 million), in terms of total reach.
The growth drivers in December 2025 for Joyn were the scripted series NCIS, Der letzte Bull and Frier und Fünfzig, alongside reality titles Hochzeit auf den ersten Blick, Forsthaus Rampensau and Das große Promi-Büßen (pictured). There was also strong demand for live streaming of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s linear channels.