Starlink exceeds 9.2m customers

During 2025, SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system achieved 4.6 million new customers, added more than 20 million Cruise line passengers, and served more than 21 million airline passengers. Indeed, Starlink is adding new customers at a rate of some 22,222 per day. These additions have boosted Starlink’s total customer base to more than 9.2 million up from 8 million at the end of November.

The airline statistics are notably impressive and Starlink says more than 1,400 aircraft were equipped with Starlink – although many of these depended on geostationary satellites for at least some portion of the connectivity. This number is a fourfold increase on its airline position at the end of 2024.

In Maritime, Starlink is also winning support. Starlink is now connecting more than 150,000 vessels/boats, including cargo, tanker, tug, passenger, fishing, patrol, commercial cruise ships and offshore supply vessels.

The ‘next big thing’ is direct connectivity to cellphones (D2C) and Starlink now has more than 650 suitable D2C satellites in orbit. Starlink says it has connected more than 12 million people, and still counting, at least once, providing life-saving connectivity when people need it most. On average, more than 6 million people monthly actively rely on Starlink D2C to connect their phones in areas where terrestrial service is unavailable.

During the year it has added service to 35 new markets, however major target countries such as India, Turkey and South Africa – and almost all of North and West Africa – are still unavailable.

In 2025, median peak-hour global speeds increased by over 50 per cent, with median download speeds averaging over 200 Mbps and typical upload speeds of more than 30 Mbps, with a median global latency around 26 ms.

This past year, Starlink achieved and exceeded an impressive delivery rate of 70 satellites per week.