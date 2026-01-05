Comcast completes separation of Versant

Comcast has announced the completion of its previously announced separation of Versant Media Group into a separate public company, effective as of January 2nd. Versant will commence regular-way trading today [January 5th] on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VSNT.

Comcast shareholders received one share of Versant Class A common stock or Versant Class B common stock for every 25 shares of Comcast Class A common stock or Comcast Class B common stock, respectively, held at the close of business on the record date of December 16th 2025. The distribution of Versant shares occurred after the close of trading on Nasdaq on January 2nd.

Versant is the home of TV networks including MSNBC, CNBC, SyFy, Golf Channel, USA and E! along with other media properties such as Rotten Tomatoes.

“Today marks a defining moment as Versant becomes an independent, publicly traded media company,” commented Mark Lazarus, Chief Executive Officer. “As a standalone company, we enter the market with the scale, strategy and leadership to grow and evolve our business model.”

“This milestone reflects the financial strength and readiness of Versant as a standalone public company,” added Anand Kini, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With a strong balance sheet, substantial cash flow, and clear capital allocation framework, we are well positioned to execute with discipline to drive long-term value.”

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley & Co and PJT Partners served as financial advisors to Comcast, and Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal counsel.