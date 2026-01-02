Eutelsat, Airtel Gabon bring rail connectivity to Gabon

Eutelsat has announced that its OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services are being deployed to connect passenger trains in Gabon, delivered in partnership with Airtel Gabon.

The deployment builds on successful testing and is being implemented as part of a national initiative led by the Gabonese Ministry of Digital Economy, Digitalisation and Innovation and the Ministry of Transport, Merchant Marine and Logistics, in collaboration with the Transgabon Railway Operating Company (SETRAG).

This deployment extends the reach of Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO services in Africa and reflects the Group’s continued focus on working with governments and telecom operators to support digital infrastructure development, including in transport and other public services.

Philippe Baudrier, Vice President, Africa, Eutelsat, commented: “This deployment with Airtel Gabon reflects Eutelsat’s commitment to extending the benefits of OneWeb LEO connectivity in support of national digital initiatives. It also reinforces our partnership with Airtel and establishes a strong foundation for additional rail connectivity projects across Africa. By enabling reliable broadband services on passenger trains, we are contributing to the modernisation of public transport infrastructure and an improved travel experience for rail passengers in Gabon.”

Thomas Herbert Gutjahr, Airtel Gabon Managing Director, added: “Working with Eutelsat, the government, and national partners such as SETRAG, we are supporting the delivery of onboard connectivity services that enhance passenger comfort and support the integration of digital services into Gabon’s rail network. This project reflects our broader commitment to supporting the country’s highest authorities in their vision for innovation and digital transformation across the country.”