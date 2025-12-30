DAZN acquires Kings League rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has acquired broadcast rights for Kings League competitions in 2026, adding to the platform’s portfolio of football formats. Kings League is a creator-led league founded by retired, Spanish football legend Gerard Piqué that blends football, streamer culture and digital-first fan experiences.

DAZN will broadcast the Kings World Cup Nations 2026 in Brazil to fans around the world for free (excluding France where it will be available as paid content) from January 3rd-17th. DAZN will show the World Cup in most countries, including most European markets, most Asian markets, Canada, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa.

The Kings World Cup Nations will bring together 20 national teams, featuring 250 of the best Kings League players, managed by superstar streamers, content creators, and football icons. Legendary names involved in the competition include Tournament President Ronaldo Nazário, and a host of team Captains – who will provide support and inspiration from the sidelines or social media – including Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands), Arturo Vidal (Chile), Kun Agüero (Argentina), James Rodríguez (Colombia), Miguel Layún (Mexico), and Weston McKennie (USA). Hosts Brazil are the current world champions and will defend their title on home soil.

In the first round of the tournament, five groups of four teams compete, with the group winners advancing directly to the quarterfinals. Second-placed teams, along with the best third-placed team move on to the Last Chance — a final opportunity to secure a place in the quarterfinals. The tournament then enters its decisive stages culminating in a final that will crown the new world champion. The title match will be held on January 17th at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Kings World Cup Nations matches available on DAZN will feature commentary in English, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese and German, ensuring accessibility for fans around the world. DAZN will also be the domestic broadcaster of Kings League local leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany, running from March to May, with commentary languages localised for each country.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “DAZN’s ambition is to be the global home of football, and Kings League represents the kind of innovation fans want from the sport. DAZN is the ideal partner to grow the Kings League’s audience worldwide, due to our global reach, pioneering technology and the power of our marketing engine. This agreement strengthens DAZN’s position as the ultimate destination for the most exciting football formats and complements our global football rights portfolio, which includes the world’s most popular leagues and competitions.”

Djamel Agaoua, Kings League CEO, added: “Kings League has been a revolution in sports entertainment, becoming the world’s leading creator-led sports brand in just three years, and now running competitions in seven major markets as well as two World Cup tournaments. DAZN will bring our revolutionary brand of football to audiences around the globe, on world-class digital streaming and broadcasting platforms, making sure that millions of homes have the chance to watch the Kings World Cup Nations and other competitions in 2026.”